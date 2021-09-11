Watch Bruce Springsteen perform at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Bruce Springsteen delivered a surprise performance at the 20th anniversary memorial ceremony for 9/11 in New York earlier today – watch it below.

Families of the victims of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people back in 2001 gathered at the 9/11 memorial plaza in Lower Manhattan this morning (September 11) to pay tribute.

The Boss performed an acoustic rendition of ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’, a song taken from his 2020 album, ‘Letter To You’.

Appearing at the ceremony following a moment of silence, Springsteen before his performance said: “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones.”

US president Joe Biden was also in attendance, alongside former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as their respective spouses: Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton.

You can watch Springsteen’s performance of I’ll See You in My Dreams’ below:

Following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, Springsteen returned to the studio with the E Street Band for the first time in almost two decades. The result was his 12th studio album, ‘The Rising’, which was inspired by the events of 9/11.

