Bruce Springsteen dedicates new lyric video to Michael Gudinski

Bruce Springsteen has shared a new lyric video for ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’, dedicated to the memory of the late Michael Gudinski, founder and head of one of Australia’s largest independent label companies, Mushroom Group.

According to a company statement, Gudinski died in his sleep overnight on Monday. He was 68-years old. As chief of Frontier Touring, Gudinski toured Springsteen many times in Australia, including twice in 12 months over 2013-2014.

The black and white clip begins with an intertitle, reading “In Memory of Michael Gudinski”. The performance intersperses clips of Springsteen and his band performing the track last year with studio videos from decades ago. ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ is the closing track from Springsteen’s most recent studio album, ‘Letter To You’.

Watch it below.

Springsteen posted a statement on social media following Gudinski’s death on Tuesday (March 2), saying that he’s “never met a better promoter”.

“Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter,” he continued.

“But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say, ‘Bruce, I’ve got you covered.’ And he always did.”

A statement on the death of our great Australian promoter, Michael Gudinski. pic.twitter.com/4fJdY8n7Eb — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 2, 2021

Springsteen’s tribute was echoed by many other local and international entertainment figures whose careers were impacted by Gudinski and Mushroom Group, including Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, Queens Of The Stone Age, Russell Crowe, Alex Lahey, Cub Sport, Briggs and Garbage.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed yesterday (March 3) that Gudinski would be honoured with a state funeral.

“I went and saw Sue last night and offered her and the family a state funeral for an amazing Victorian,” Andrews told the press.

“It will be a celebration of his life, and the details will be finalised in the coming days.

“It has to be COVID-safe of course – but I think we can come together in an iconic venue and will be able to celebrate his life and the mark he made and the legacy he leaves.”