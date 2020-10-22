Bruce Springsteen has labelled The Killers “a hell of a band” during a new interview with frontman Brandon Flowers.

The pair spoke at length for the latest edition of The Boss’ five-part show, Letter To You Radio, which is being broadcast daily in the run-up to the release of his new album ‘Letter To You’ (out tomorrow, October 23).

At one point in the chat, Flowers opened up about how embarking on a solo career allowed him to enjoy “a nice bit of respite from the big shows” that his band are used to playing. But he admitted his allegiance “lies mostly to The Killers”.

“Well, that’s a hell of a band,” Springsteen replied. “Recently when I caught you, it may have been Glastonbury, the band was so good. You guys have developed such an incredible live show. Really something to be proud of.”

Flowers, who’s long cited Springsteen as a major influence, then explained that “putting on a good show” has become “part of [The Killers’] identity and that’s now something we cling to”.

“It’s material that plays so well live. That’s really fortunate,” Springsteen said. “It’s just music that wants to play to a big field with 90,000 people screaming, screaming back at you. There’s an art to it. Well done. Well done, my friend.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Flowers recalled hearing The Boss for the very first time during a period he describes as “a transitional phase” of his career, which came after the release of ‘Hot Fuss’ in 2004.

“We sort of did a 180. People were calling us the best British band to ever come from America and things like that. And so I was thinking, what does this say about me? Who am I? And then all of a sudden, we wanted to explore our roots.

“We owe a lot to you,” Flowers told Springsteen.

You can listen to the full conversation on Apple Music Hits here.

In the previous episode of Letter To You Radio, The Boss spoke to Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

In a five-star review of ‘Letter Tou You’, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising'”.