Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus and more set to feature in Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Special

Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent and more are set to appear in the forthcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 special, going ahead next month.

The event, premiering on November 7 via HBO and HBO Max, will see Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Other artists set to feature at the event are Dave Grohl, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ringo Starr, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and more.

View the full list of special guests below:

The #RockHall2020 special debuts 11/7 and will feature newly announced special guests as part of the program – click the image to see who is included in the show and watch on @HBO & @hbomax https://t.co/y8lhV1NF99 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 8, 2020

The ceremony was originally set to go ahead in May, though it was pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, as a way to make sure the event could go ahead, the ceremony will be pre-recorded and air the same date as the induction.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press statement.

“While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”