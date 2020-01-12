Bruce Springsteen set to reissue five albums on vinyl

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will be reissuing five of his albums on vinyl, many of which have not been available on the format since their original releases.

The move includes ’18 Tracks’ (1999), ‘Live in New York City’ (2001), ‘The Rising’ (2002), ‘Devils & Dust’ (2005) and ‘Live in Dublin’ (2007). The records, transferred from the original source masters, will go on sale February 21.

As the Instagram caption promoting the releases points out, the release of ‘Live In Dublin,’ recorded with The Sessions Band, marks the first time that particular record has ever been available on vinyl. See the post below.

Each of the five albums cover the period when Springsteen was reunited with the E Street Band, whom he’d previously worked with between 1972 and 1989. ‘The Rising’ marks the first album recorded together since the band rejoined him in 1999.

The Boss is enjoying a critical renaissance following last year’s ‘Western Stars’ album, having picked up a Brit Award nomination for Best International Male yesterday (January 11) and a place on Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019 on New Year’s Eve.

In October, the artist criticised Donald Trump for not understanding what it means to be American.

Discussing his win in the 2016 election, Trump had previously said he didn’t need the support of big celebrities such as Beyonce, Jay-Z and Springsteen.

He said: “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” before mocking Springsteen’s presence at political rallies, saying he would “do about two songs, then leave… and everyone leaves with him. And (Hillary Clinton is) still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Springsteen said: “It’s frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means.

“And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”