Bruce Springsteen shares 1999 live album, ‘Streets of Philadelphia’

Bruce Springsteen has released ‘Streets of Philadelphia’, a live album recorded during a 1999 show at Philadelphia’s First Union Center. The album has long been a favourite bootleg among the Springsteen faithful but has never been officially released.

Springsteen is accompanied by his iconic backing group, The E Street Band, on the recording.

The album is named after the track Springsteen wrote for the film Philadelphia and is available to purchase now via his website. Since the recording, Springsteen has played the title track live just eight times. Listen to the 1999 live version below:

‘Streets of Philadelphia’ was recorded on September 25, 1999, during Springsteen’s last show of a six-night residency in the titular city. It features rarely performed tracks such as ‘Incident on 57th Street’ ‘The Fever,’ and ‘Blinded by the Light’. The live album also boasts favourites of Springsteen’s catalogue, including ‘Born To Run’, ‘Thunder Road’ and ‘Atlantic City’.

Bruce Springsteen has shared several archival live performances throughout 2020. In June, he released a rendition of ‘Reason To Believe’ which was recorded at a 2005 live show.

He also dropped another live album in May, which was recorded at a 1981 performance in New Jersey. Springsteen donated all proceeds from the album’s sales to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

During March, The Boss uploaded ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’, a filmed version of his 2009 show at the eponymous park, to YouTube and Apple Music. It was the first time the performance had been made available on the aforementioned sites.