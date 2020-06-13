Bruce Springsteen has shared a performance of his track ‘Reason To Believe’, recorded at a show in Stockholm in 2005.
The recording comes from Springsteen’s solo acoustic tour ‘Devils And Dust’, and has been shared as part of an ongoing series of archive performances he’s sharing as downloads online. You can take a listen below.
‘Reason To Believe’ originally appeared as the closing track on Springsteen’s acclaimed sixth album ‘Nebraska’, released in 1982. The Stockholm performance sees him performing into a bullet microphone to distort his vocals.
Last month, Springsteen shared a surprise new live album to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.