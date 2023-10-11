Bruce Springsteen shares health update on “monster” peptic ulcer

Bruce Springsteen has shared an update on his health amid his continuing battle with peptic ulcer disease.

The legendary musician postponed the remainder of his 2023 live tour late last month due to his illness.

A statement at the time explained that Springsteen had “continued to recover steadily”, but said he’d been advised to “continue treatment through the rest of the year” per consultations with his doctor.

Advertisement

Last week, The Boss announced the rescheduled US dates with The E Street Band for 2024.

During yesterday’s (October 10) edition of Springsteen’s ‘From My Home To Yours’ series on SiriusXM, the singer-songwriter introduced himself as “your favourite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache” (via Music-News.COM).

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” he continued. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

Springsteen’s final show before the postponements took place on September 3 at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, located in his native New Jersey. There, he performed ‘The River’ album cut ‘Two Hearts’ for the first time with the E Street Band in six years, and closed on his cover of Tom Waits‘ ‘Jersey Girl’.

This summer, The Boss and his band played two huge outdoor concerts at BST Hyde Park in London. In a five-star review, NME described the first gig as “a goliath three-hour set” where “the music feels more vital than ever before”.