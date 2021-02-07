Bruce Springsteen stars in Jeep Super Bowl ad, his first ever commercial

Bruce Springsteen has appeared in his first ever commercial – watch his appearance in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad below.

After resisting corporate partnerships for most of his career, Springsteen has finally become the subject of an advert after being chased by Jeep’s head of marketing Olivier Francois for a decade.

The advert, which is soundtracked by an ambient score created by Springsteen and his producer Rob Aniello, tackles the theme of a need for unity, similar to that which Joe Biden preached in his inauguration speech when becoming US president last month.

“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen says in the advert, which is created at a chapel that, in a symbolic move, claims to be in the very centre of the United States. The advert is named ‘The Middle’.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there,” the Boss added. “We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert… and we will cross this divide.”

Watch the new advert below.

“Olivier Francois and I have been discussing ideas for the last 10 years,” Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said of the process of creating the advert in a statement.

“When he showed us the outline for ‘The Middle’, our immediate reaction was, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Bruce Springsteen is one of a host of artists celebrating Super Bowl weekend. A host of special performances have been announced surrounding the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (February 7), including The Weeknd’s slot at the legendary halftime show.

Green Day also performed on Saturday night (February 6) as part of the 10th annual NFL Honors show, while Metallica will play a special Super Bowl edition of Colbert tonight (February 7).