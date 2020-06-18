Bruce Springsteen tells Trump on his radio show to “put on a fucking mask”

Bruce Springsteen has come directly for US President Donald Trump once again, this time criticising the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic within the country by telling him to “put on a fucking mask.”

On his SiriusFM radio show ‘From His Home To Yours’, Springsteen said, “With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off.

“Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

Advertisement

“Instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost it has drawn from our nation,” he continued.

“We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they have left behind. If you are ready for a rock and roll requiem, stay tuned.

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, Springsteen then went on to play a string of mournful songs, including Bob Dylan’s ‘Disease of Conceit’ and Neil Young’s ‘When God Made Me’, while also reading out the names of people who have died from COVID-19, like John Prine and Adam Schlesinger.

Earlier this month, Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd on his show. After playing his eight minute song ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’, he said that’s “how long it took George Floyd to die with a Minneapolis officer’s knee buried into his neck.

Advertisement

“That’s a long time. That’s how long he begged for help and said he couldn’t breathe. The arresting officer’s response was nothing but silence and weight. Then he had no pulse. And still it went on… may he rest in peace.”