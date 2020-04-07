Bruce Springsteen to host surprise radio DJ set for fans in lockdown

Bruce Springsteen is set to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by hosting a surprise DJ set on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio.

Fans stuck at home will be able to hear the boss spinning songs by Bob Dylan, Sam Cook, Lucinda Williams, Roy Orbison and others on Wednesday (April 8) at 10 am ET (1 pm GMT).

“I am here to wish you well and to play you some songs that kind of work with the times that we’re living through,” said Bruce in an official statement.

Advertisement

Previous reports had suggested he was playing a live set, but it has since been confirmed that this is not the case.