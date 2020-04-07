Bruce Springsteen to host surprise radio DJ set for fans in lockdown

Bruce Springsteen is set to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by hosting a surprise DJ set on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio.
Fans stuck at home will be able to hear the boss spinning songs by Bob Dylan, Sam Cook, Lucinda Williams, Roy Orbison and others on Wednesday (April 8) at 10 am ET (1 pm GMT).
“I am here to wish you well and to play you some songs that kind of work with the times that we’re living through,” said Bruce in an official statement.
Previous reports had suggested he was playing a live set, but it has since been confirmed that this is not the case.
Last month, Springsteen also shared his ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ show in its entirety as many fans continue to self-isolate.
The Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show took place on June 28, 2009 as part of the Hard Rock Calling festival in Hyde Park. A DVD of the gig was released the following year.
A slew of other artists including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Neil Young and Yungblud – have also stepped up in their efforts to entertain and unite fans as many continue to self-isolate.
Recently, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard also began a series of daily performances from his home. The first instalment included The Postal Service tracks and a cover of a Radiohead classic.
In a later edition, he paid tribute to Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Barbara H’ in tribute to singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger. Schlesinger passed away last week (April 2) aged 52 from coronavirus complications.