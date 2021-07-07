Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica makes US Olympic equestrian team

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa’s daughter Jessica will be going for gold after making the jumping squad for the US Olympic equestrian team.

Jessica and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will both head to Tokyo when the 2020 games, which have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, kick off later this month.

The equestrian ace began riding at the age of four at her parent’s farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey. She was named as an alternate rider for the 2012 Olympics, but failed to make the cut in 2016.

Jessica, who is ranked 27th in the world, said she was “honoured” to be taking part in the competition.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!” she added.

“Honoured to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will headline a “homecoming” concert at Central Park in New York sometime this summer.

The Boss also recently resumed his run of Springsteen on Broadway shows.