Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica speaks of Olympic “dream” ahead of showjumping debut

Bruce Springsteen‘s daughter has spoken of her hopes of securing Olympic glory ahead of her anticipated debut.

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of the E Street Band leader and Patti Scialfa, will compete as the youngest member of the US showjumping team later today (August 3).

Jessica is ranked in the world’s top 15 and is vying for glory in the team event, alongside team members Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.

She will have to secure a top 30 finish in the individual class to confirm her place in Wednesday’s final (August 4).

“This is not only my first Olympics, but also my first championships,” said Jessica.

“I am so excited to represent my country at this level. It is something I have always dreamt of, and I am just really looking forward to the experience.

“Just to be selected on this team that I have looked up to throughout my career has been a huge honour for me.”

Her parents will watch on from their California home after the coronavirus pandemic prevented spectators from heading to the games.

Hailing her relationship with 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, she added: “I think your natural reaction when you are jumping big is you want to ride a little bit stronger.

“But with him, he doesn’t need that. He just rides off my feeling and I can trust his scope and quality.”

