‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’ documentary to premiere later this month

Bruce Springsteen will premiere his new documentary, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You, later this month on Apple TV+.

The Apple Original Films documentary is set to arrive on October 23 and will coincide with the release of Springsteen’s new album with The E Street Band, ‘Letter To You’.

According to a press release for the film, “fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process.”

Advertisement

The documentary captures Springsteen recording ‘Letter To You” live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (‘Western Stars’, The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash, Springsteen On Broadway), the film is “a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.”

Produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer, you can watch a teaser trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You below.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen has said he has “a lot of projects” in the works for the near future, including full-length “lost albums” to release from his archives.

Springsteen announced new album ‘Letter To You’ last month, his first with The E Street Band since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new record in an interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen also discussed other upcoming projects, which he said also includes a follow-up to his 1998 box set ‘Tracks’.

While citing “a lot of projects” that are in the planning, Springsteen said: “There’s a lot of really good music left. You just go back there. It’s not that hard. If I pull out something from 1980, or 1985, or 1970, it’s amazing how you can slip into that voice. It’s just sort of a headspace. All of those voices remain available to me, if I want to go to them.”