Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic to perform at 2021 Grammys

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak‘s new Silk Sonic project will perform at the 2021 Grammys this weekend – after the duo spent days campaigning on social media to join the lineup.

Earlier this week, Anderson and Mars began tweeting back and forth at one another in mock outrage, devising a plan to get themselves on the bill and encouraging fans to get onboard with the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive.

The pair eventually shared a letter addressed to Grammys organisers, writing, “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.”

Looks like the plan worked, with the Recording Academy confirming via Twitter that the duo would be featuring as Silk Sonic on the Grammys stage this March 14.

Dear @RecordingAcad we humbly accept your invitation to reunite on your grand stage. Thank you! We swear we won’t do the most. ♥️#SilkSonic https://t.co/tVEk2s9FS4 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

Mars and Anderson join a stacked lineup of performers for this Sunday’s ceremony, including BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Upon the lineup’s announcement last week, organisers said that the evening would see artists “coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all”.

The 2021 Grammys were originally scheduled to be held at the end of January, but the ceremony was postponed at the start of the year due to the surge in coronavirus cases in LA.

Nominations were announced last year. Dua Lipa has the most nominations with five nods, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Swift is in the running for four awards, while Eilish and Beyoncé are both up for three categories.

Mars and Anderson announced the formation of Silk Sonic late last month, confirming they had written and recorded an album together. Their debut single under the moniker, ‘Leave the Door Open’, was released the following week.