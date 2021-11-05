Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s video for new Silk Sonic single ‘Smokin Out the Window’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared a new single as Silk Sonic, ‘Smokin Out the Window’.

Following on from ‘Leave the Door Open’ and ‘Skate’, it’s the third song to be released from the duo’s debut collaborative album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, ahead of its arrival next week.

“You got me smokin’ out the window, singin’ how could you do this to me?” Mars croons on the characteristically soulful cut. “I thought that girl belonged to only me / But I was wrong, ’cause she belong to everybody.”

The new song arrives alongside an accompanying video directed by Mars himself along with John Esparza, which sees the duo and their backing band performing on a glitzy, retro stage. Watch that below:

Last month, Mars and Anderson confirmed that their debut album will be released on November 12, after having previously suggested it wouldn’t arrive until early next year. The album will mark Mars’ first since 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and Anderson’s first since 2019’s ‘Ventura’.

The duo met in 2016, when Anderson supported Mars during the European leg of the latter’s ’24K Magic’ album tour. Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this year, the pair revealed they were in the studio just one week later.

After releasing ‘Leave the Door Open’ in March, the duo gave their first live performance as Silk Sonic the same month at this year’s Grammys. They followed it up with the release of ‘Skate’ in July.