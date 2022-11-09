Bruno Mars announces Las Vegas residency

Bruno Mars has shared details of a new residency at Park MGM Las Vegas.

The pop star, who completed a stint at the same casino this summer with his Silk Sonic parter Anderson .Paak, will return to Park MGM next month for a run until mid-February 2023. Fans are promised a fresh new show with him and his band, The Hooligans.

Mars re-posted the hotel’s Twitter announcement of his residency with the caption, “start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans”.

Start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans 🎰🪩🥂 https://t.co/x0mjIMOllH — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 25, 2022

Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas residency:

DECEMBER 2022

30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

JANUARY 2023

25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

FEBRUARY 2023

01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Last month Mars confirmed that Silk Sonic would not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys.

Mars and .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, which featured the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.

While Silk Sonic picked up four Grammys – with ‘Leave The Door Open’ winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories – at the 2022 ceremony in April, Mars has since confirmed that the duo will not be submitting ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Mars’ last solo album was 2016’s ‘24K Magic‘.