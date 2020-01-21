Brunswick Music Festival has unveiled its full 2020 lineup. Newly announced acts for the Melbourne festival include Sheer Mag, Mama Kin Spender, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and many more.

The fest will run from March 9 to 22 at various Melbourne venues, chiefly festival hub Mechanica at Brunswick Mechanics Institute and Estonian House.

International acts on the bill for Brunswick Music Festival include Sheer Mag, who are playing March 19 at Estonian House. Also playing the same venue are previously announced non-Australian artists Kevin Morby (March 9), The Blind Boys Of Alabama (March 12) and Hand Habits (March 14).

Notable Aussie inclusions include Mama Kin Spender, who will be performing their first Melbourne show in more than a year. They’ll play Mechanica on March 12, backed by the First Chorus Band of Singers choir. NME Awards 2020 nominees Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will play Estonian House on March 18 with opening act Quivers.

Sarah Mary Chadwick will launch her sixth solo album ‘Please Daddy’ (out this Friday, January 24), at the festival, supported by a mystery guest. Hayley Mary (of The Jezabels) will launch her new EP, ‘The Piss And The Perfume’, which was released last Friday (January 17) at the festival.

Previously announced for Brunswick Music Festival was Sydney artist Alex Cameron, who will play two Estonian House shows with opening act Spike Fcuk on March 10 and March 11. The latter performance is sold out.

Quirky programs planned for the fest are March 11’s Brunswick Music Feastival, which will feature several food-themed Aussie bands – Crepes, Eggy and Sunfruits among them – and a free double headline show at Brunswick Library on March 20 with Pinch Points and Tender Buttons.

Other Aussie artists playing the festival this year include C. W. Stoneking, Xylouris White, Sui Zhen, Seeker Lover Keeper, imbi, Cry Club, Dyson Stringer Cloher, Elsy Wameyo, Elizabeth, The Merindas, Mod Con, On Diamond, Ajak Kwai, Ziggy Ramo and Diimpa.

The festival is also bringing back the Sydney Road Street Party on March 1, with six street stages, five local venue stages, a food truck park, artist market, plant sale and more. Find details of and tickets for the entire Brunswick Music Festival program on their official website.