Brunswick Music Festival announces its 2021 return

After having to cancel earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brunswick Music Festival has announced its plan to return in 2021.

In a press statement, reps for the festival said, “After an abrupt stop and a long pause, Moreland City Council is gearing up to hit play on Brunswick Music Festival again in March 2021.

“Things are going to look, feel and potentially sound, different. This is the new normal after all, but it’s the re-imagining that makes it so exciting.”

Reps also shared that they will be keeping this flexible and loose to accommodate any blindsides and changes caused by the pandemic.

“To accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions, the BMF team will be keeping things as flexible as possible while still finding ways to deliver special collaborations and events and fantastic opportunities for local artists, venues and audiences – dedicated and excited to bring the relief of live music to you in whichever way they can.”

Brunswick Music Festival’s 2020 event was cancelled halfway through due to restrictions on mass gatherings. A slew of Aussie artists played – or were set to play – the event, including Ziggy Ramo, Cry Club, C.W. Stoneking, Sui Zhen, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Seeker Lover Keeper and more.

Upon the festival’s abrupt cancellation, the Moreland City Council promised it would return and refund all lost fees artists and crew were set to receive.

The 2021 event has revealed no details on dates or lineup thus far, only that it is set to happen in March.