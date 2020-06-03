Brunswick songwriting competition open for voting

The inaugural songwriting competition called Song Comp for Brunswick is currently open to audience voting to help decide its winner.

During the nationwide lockdown, Sydney Road Brunswick Association (SRBA) ran their very first songwriting competition to discover the best songwriters of Brunswick. The Melbourne suburb has been dubbed the “songwriter’s capital of Australia” by APRA AMCOS.

Songwriters were tasked with writing an original song to be sung at home under safe social distancing guidelines. They were also required to submit a video and lyrics to their song.

There were four categories songwriters could choose from: Brunswick living, Sydney Road Brunswick, The Positive Side of Lockdown and The Whole Coronavirus Experience.

Submissions for songs closed on May 25, with public voting now open until Friday, June 5. When voting, participants will be required to provide a score out of 10 for two categories: lyrics and tune. The winners will be announced at a later date in June, with three cash prizes of $500 to be awarded – an audience prize, a judge’s prize, and the SRBA favourite.

To cast your vote, simply visit Sydney Road Brunswick’s Facebook page to check out the myriad of tunes submitted by contestants, and leave your score in the comments section underneath the video.