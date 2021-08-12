BtoB 4U drop first teaser for upcoming special album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’

BtoB 4U, a sub-unit of South Korean boyband BtoB, have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming special album.

The group released the teaser image on their official Twitter account yesterday (August 11), unveiling the special album’s title, ‘4U:OUTSIDE’, as well as its release date of August 30 at 6PM KST.

Consisting of Eunkwang, Peniel, Minhyuk and Changsub, BtoB 4U is a sub-unit of the boyband made of its currently active members. It’s other members, Hyunsik and Sungjae, are currently serving in the military and are set to be discharged on November 14.

News of the group’s comeback were confirmed by BtoB’s agency CUBE Entertainment last week. ‘4U:OUTSIDE’ will mark the group’s first release since their appearance on the Mnet reality TV show Kingdom: Legendary War. BtoB 4U’s last release was the mini-album ‘Inside’ in November last year, featuring the lead single ‘Show Your Love’.

Minhyuk was recently discharged from a two-week hospital stay after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last month. He later went live on Instagram to share his experience, revealing that he “was basically out of my mind for about a week”, adding that his “head hurt so much that it really felt like it would shatter”.

In other K-pop news, Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst have teamed up to work on a new movie set in the world of K-pop. Titled K-Pop: Lost In America, the tilme will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City.