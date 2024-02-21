BtoB reach agreement with CUBE Entertainment over use of the group’s name

K-pop boyband BtoB have reached an agreement with their former K-pop agency CUBE Entertainment over the use of the group’s name.

BtoB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik and Peniel have launched their own label, called BTOB Company. It will be a subsidiary of DOD, which the four K-pop idols previously signed with in December 2023.

BTOB Company has “reached an agreement” with CUBE Entertainment over the trademark right for the group’s name in order to continue using the moniker for future activities, DOD told South Korean news outlet News1, via Soompi.

Advertisement

“[We] will spare no effort to support Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik and Peniel as well as BtoB’s future activities so that they can be more active in various fields,” a representative fo BTOB Company added.

All six members of BtoB – completed by Yook Sung-jae and Changsub – left their longtime label CUBE Entertainment in November last year following the expiration of their exclusive contracts.

Changsub has since signed to Fantagio, which also manages K-pop acts such as ASTRO, Weki Meki and more. Yook Sung-jae was the final member to find new representation, after officially signing with IWill Media in December 2023.

Despite now being housed under different management, all three labels home to the BtoB members have all stated that they will endeavour to support the singers through their group activities with the rest of the band.

BtoB’s most recent release as a full group had been their mini-album ‘Wind and Wish’, which was led by a single of the same name. That record was released in May 2023.