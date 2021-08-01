BtoB’s Minhyuk warns fans to “be careful” after being hospitalised for COVID-19

BtoB’s Minhyuk has opened up about his experience recovering from COVID-19 after a two-week hospital stay.

On July 30, the BtoB rapper held an Instagram Live broadcast to share that he had finally been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. During broadcast, he opened up about some of the symptoms he had experienced and how he wound up in hospital, warning fans to “be careful” about the spread of the virus.

He shared that he decided to get treated in a hospital instead of a community treatment centre after getting a high fever. “My temperature kept rising from 39 to 40 degrees celsius,” he revealed, per Soompi. “So on Saturday, an ambulance came in the wee hours of the morning, and I ended up being hospitalised.” Minhyuk added that his 39-degree fever persisted for an entire week.

“In my case, my fever, headache, and cough were really severe,” he elaborated. “I was basically out of my mind for about a week. My head hurt so much that it really felt like it would shatter.”

The idol then warned fans to be careful. “I want to tell you this, as someone who suffered a lot before being discharged: I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”

A few days later, the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share Minhyuk’s experience with the virus. “Wishing you a speedy and full recovery,” he wrote. “Thank you for sharing your experience & reminding @OFFICIALBTOB fans MELODY to take good care of themselves & how to prevent the spread of #COVID-19.”

I’m glad that you’ve been discharged from the hospital, @btob2mh! Wishing you a speedy and full recovery.

Thank you for sharing your experience & reminding @OFFICIALBTOB fans MELODY to take good care of themselves & how to prevent the spread of #COVID19.https://t.co/Y9Up6HStJV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 31, 2021

Elsewhere during his broadcast, Minhyuk assured fans that he was recovering well. “You don’t need to worry about me, and I’ll take good care of myself so that I don’t have any lingering after-effects,” he went on. “I’ll keep taking the medicine I was prescribed and make sure to diligently eat good meals, so you don’t need to worry.”

In July, CUBE Entertainment announced that Minhyuk had entered self-quarantine after his vocal teacher had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the agency released an official statement that he had been diagnosed with the virus.