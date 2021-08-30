BtoB pay homage to classic cinema in music video for ‘Outsider’

BtoB have unveiled the music video for ‘Outsider’, the title track of their new special album ‘4U: Outside’.

In the music video, the members – ​​Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub and Peniel – star in a series of mini-film that reference a number of classic and modern-day films, from the James Bond series to 2013’s Warm Bodies.

“I wanna be an outsider / I don’t wanna be the same as everybody else / An outsider / Sinking alone into the world no one knows,” Eunkwang sings on the chorus of ‘Outsider’, which was co-written by Minhyuk and Peniel.

Advertisement

During an online press conference that accompanyed the album’s release, the group talked about the movies that inspired each of their stories in the music video. “I wanted to show the ordinary person being crushed under the weight of everyday life”, Changsub shared, as translated by Soompi. “Later, I succeed by my own efforts and become like Gatsby [from The Great Gatsby].”

Eunkwang, meanwhile, shared how his story was inspired by Warm Bodies. “It’s been a while since I was made up like that and it was really fun,” he enthused. “I was a zombie who falls in love.” Meanwhile, Peniel and Minhyuk’s segments paid tribute to the James Bond movie franchise and Sin City, respectively.

Minhyuk was recently discharged from a two-week hospital stay after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last month. He later went live on Instagram to share his experience, revealing that he “was basically out of my mind for about a week”, adding that his “head hurt so much that it really felt like it would shatter”.