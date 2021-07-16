Alleged BTS and Coldplay collaboration leaks online, Big Hit Music responds

A possible collaboration between K-pop juggernauts BTS and British rock band Coldplay has allegedly leaked online.

On July 15, lyrics to a supposedly upcoming Coldplay song called ‘My Universe’ were leaked onto the database website MatchLyric. According to the site, the song includes a feature from BTS as well as Korean-language lyrics and featured BTS.

Shortly after, an alleged snippet of the potential collaboration starting circulation online. Fans speculate that the leaked snippet features the vocals from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and BTS’ Jungkook.

Warner Music Korea and BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music have since responded to the rumours in a statement to Star News. “It is difficult to confirm the related content,” they said, as translated by Soompi.

Earlier this year, the septet covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit ‘Fix You’ during their appearance on MTV Unplugged. The British rock band later shared the video of the performance on their social media pages, calling the boyband’s rendition “beautiful”.

In a June 2021 interview with Pop Crush, Coldplay’s Martin expressed his admiration for BTS. “I just have nothing but love and respect for them,” said Martin, who shared that he was open to working with the South Korean musicians. “I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn’t ever say no.”

Both BTS and Coldplay are set to perform at Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on September 25 that aims to raise awareness against global threats such as COVID-19 and climate change. The concert will also feature the likes of Lorde, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.