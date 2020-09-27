BTS announce details of new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’

BTS have announced a new album – get all the details below.

‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is set to come out on November 20, and is promised to feature the most “BTS-esque” music so far.

The album was announced in a tweet from the band, which leads fans to an app called Weverse, which contains a press release about the new album.

“Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment,” the band’s label wrote in a statement on the app. “BTS’s new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” will be released on Friday, November 20.”

“‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ contains the most “BTS-esque” music yet,” Big Hit added. “The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on” and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world.”

The message goes on to say that BTS have had “direct involvement” in the album’s concept, composition and design.

Pre-orders for the album are set to begin tomorrow (September 28).

BTS recently shared their new single ‘Dynamite’. The song broke several records after its August 21 arrival, notably seeing BTS become the first international and Korean band to debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS premiered of the official music video for ‘Dynamite’, featuring previously unseen choreography, as part of Fortnite’s virtual concert series on September 25. They then gave the track its live debut as part of the MTV VMAs.

Speaking to NME after the release of ‘Dynamite’ last month, BTS said they want to “give comfort and joy” through their music, adding: “It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes. That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone.

“We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform. It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever. That is how ‘Dynamite’ came to be. We decided to accept new challenges and be more flexible.”