BTS announce details of new lead single ‘Life Goes On’

BTS have announced details about ‘Life Goes On’, the lead single taken from their upcoming new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

The album, which follows February’s ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ and July’s Japanese release ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’, will be released next month.

‘Life Goes On’ will arrive at the same time as the record and will be available on streaming platforms from midnight ET (5am GMT) on November 20.

According to a press release, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ will “deliver a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’.”

The band began working on the record after their planned ‘Map Of The Soul’ world tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and, over the last few months, the message of “life goes on” has appeared through some of their recent online appearances, including at the 2020 UN General Assembly.

LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their highly anticipated new single, and perform their record breaking hit “Dynamite” at the 2020 #AMAs! Don't miss it, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/K7N62Jx3J7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2020

‘Life Goes On’ will be given its debut live performance during the 2020 American Music Awards, which will take place on November 22. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC in the US.

BTS will also perform ‘Dynamite’ at the event. The single – the group’s first entirely in English – was released in August and became BTS’ first Billboard Hot 100 single, making them the first international and Korean group to debut at the top spot. It is currently unclear whether ‘Dynamite’ will appear on ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

The new album has seen the Korean band take control of all creative aspects of the record, from the music to artwork and concept photos. Over the last few months, they have been sharing some glimpses at the process behind the project through vlogs.