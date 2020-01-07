BTS have announced a new album entitled ‘Map Of The Soul 7’, which is due to arrive next month.

The K-Pop outfit’s last full-length effort, ‘Face Yourself’, came in April 2018 and followed on from 2016’s ‘Youth’. Last spring, they dropped their sixth EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

Now, it has been confirmed that BTS will be making their return with a studio LP in 2020.

Fans will be able to hear ‘Map Of The Soul 7’ from Friday, February 21. You can pre-order the record this coming Thursday (January 9).

Further details are expected to be announced shortly via the BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe.

This comes after the group teased a potential live tour for this spring over the Christmas period. On December 24, BTS took to Twitter to share a poster featuring the word ‘TOUR’ along with a caption reading: “April 2020. Stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, BTS saw out their huge 2019 with a special live performance in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.