News Music News

BTS announce release date for new Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’

The track will feature on their upcoming Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~'

By Rhian Daly
BTS
BTS CREDIT: Big Hit Entertainment

BTS have announced the release date for their new Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’ ahead of the release of a new Japanese-language album.

The track will feature on ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’, which is due for release on July 14 and marks the band’s first Japanese album since 2018’s ‘Face Yourself’.

After a teaser for ‘Stay Gold’ was featured in an advert for the album recently, the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment have now confirmed the single will arrive on June 19.

‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’ will feature Japanese reworking of tracks from the band’s ‘Map Of The Soul’ and ‘Love Yourself’ series, as well as four new songs. The 2019 Japanese single ‘Lights’ will also feature.

Four different versions of the album can be pre-ordered by fans in the US and South Korea on Big Hit’s Weverse shop. Two come with an additional DVD or Blu-Ray featuring music videos for seven of the tracks, plus a ‘making of’ feature for the ‘Stay Gold’ music video and a behind-the-scenes look at the album’s photoshoots. The physical version will be released in the US on August 7.

The tracklist for ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’ is as follows:

‘INTRO: Calling’
‘Stay Gold’
‘Boy With Luv (Japanese version)’
‘Make It Right (Japanese version)’
‘Dionysus (Japanese version)’
‘IDOL (Japanese version)’
‘Airplane pt. 2 (Japanese version)’
‘Fake Love (Japanese version)’
‘Black Swan (Japanese version)’
‘ON (Japanese version)’
‘Lights’
‘Your Eyes Tell’
‘OUTRO: The Journey’

Meanwhile, BTS shared a new animated video for ‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal’ earlier today (June 11). The clip is the latest gift to their fans as part of their annual Festa celebrations, which mark the anniversary of their debut.

Last week, the Korean band donated $1 million (£790k) to the Black Lives Matter movement. After their donation was revealed by the organisation, their fans – known as ARMY – ramped up their donations to match the group’s. They successfully reached the $1 million mark within 24 hours, with $817,000 raised after BTS’ donation was made public according to fan group One In An Army.

