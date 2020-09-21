BTS announced as next guests on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

BTS have been announced as the next guests to play a selection of songs as part of NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series.

NPR announced the performance with a tweet tagging BTS that simply said “It’s happening”.

The performance will premiere later today (September 21) at 2pm BST on NPR Music’s YouTube.

It’s been a busy year for the K-pop superstars, who recently released their hugely successful English-language single ‘Dynamite‘.

The song made the band the first-ever international and Korean group to debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, and the video now holds the record for most views in the first 24 hours of any YouTube music video.

“Life might not be as ‘sweet as honey‘ as BTS sing right now,” NME said of the single, “but, on this song, they take you to a place where that feeling is viscerally, dazzlingly real.”

In an interview with NME, the band detailed how they’re going about working on their forthcoming album.

“This upcoming album really reaches new heights in terms of active participation from the members,” the band said collectively.

“We each take our share of responsibility for the team and act with initiative; increasing our responsibility from general participation to taking charge of more significant portions of the creative process allowed us to consider many more aspects of music.”

In addition to the release of ‘Dynamite’, the band also dropped their song in collaboration with Hyundai, titled ‘IONIQ: I’m on it‘. Last week, they shared the trailer for their forthcoming mobile game, BTS Universe Story.