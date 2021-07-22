BTS to make BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week

K-pop superstars BTS are set to made their debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge radio show next week.

On July 22, BBC Radio 1 shared on Twitter that the boyband will be making their first-ever appearance on the popular Live Lounge programme on Tuesday, July 27 at 12:00pm BST. The group are set to perform their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which recently made its debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

💜 IT’S HAPPENING!! 💜 See @BTS_twt in new show 'BTS @ Radio 1' with @AdeleRoberts on Wednesday 28th July at 22:35pm BST on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer #BTS make their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut on Tuesday 27th July at 12:00pm BST – listen on Radio 1 & @BBCSounds to hear it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SASpTj4yLm — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 22, 2021

Advertisement

According to Big Hit Music, per Yonhap News Agency, BTS will also be covering Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 chart-topping song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’. The seven-member act will also perform a rendition of their Grammy-nominated single ‘Dynamite’, which recently hit a billion streams on Spotify.

In addition, a special documentary on BTS titled BTS @ Radio 1 will also be released the following day at 10:35pm on major British TV channel BBC One. It will also feature footage of the boyband’s performances on Live Lounge.

The special will be hosted by presenter Adele Roberts, who previously interviewed the boyband in 2018. “I am beyond excited for this & the wonderful #bts army,” Roberts tweeted following the announcement. “Cannot wait!”

I am beyond excited for this & the wonderful #bts army. Cannot wait! We purple you 💜🇬🇧🇰🇷 https://t.co/Sk7UHfdLaF — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) July 22, 2021

Earlier this week, BTS became the first artists to replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 since Drake in 2018. ‘Permission to Dance’ ended the seven-week chart-topping streak of the boyband’s previous single ‘Butter’, which is currently the second longest Number One Hot 100 song of 2021,

Advertisement

In a recent vlog, BTS rapper Suga expressed his gratitude towards fans for the success of their new single. “I couldn’t sleep and was really happy. I never thought we would achieve such a result,” he said. “I did hope for it, but I didn’t expect it. So seeing this great result, I just had to make this [vlog] to express my gratitude.”