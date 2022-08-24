BTS to play and live-stream free concert in Busan, supporting city’s bid to host 2030 World Expo

BTS will hold a free live performance in Busan later this year to support the South Korean city’s bid to host the forthcoming 2030 World Expo.

The septet will be performing at the Busan Ilgwang Special stage for their ‘Yet to Come in Busan’ special concert on October 15, 6PM KST. A “live play” event, where fans can view the show in real-time through the big screen, will be hosted at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot at the same time.

Tickets for both of these in-person events will be free of charge. They will be allocated via a lottery in two rounds of giveaways, a Big Hit Music representative told the Korea Herald. Fans interested in attending the event will need to register via ticketing site Interpark, and in its Weverse announcement, Big Hit Music also noted that fans may still need to pay Interpark’s reservation fees for the event.

Apart from the in-person events, the ‘Yet to Come’ special concert will be live-streamed through Weverse, ZEPETO and Naver Now free of charge. Details on reserving tickets for the in-person concert, the live play event and the online stream are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

BTS were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the World City Expo in July. The city’s mayor recently made a formal proposal to the presidential office that BTS be granted an alternative to – but not an exemption from – the country’s military service mandate.

Mayor Park Heong-joon cited BTS’ ambassadorship in his proposal, noting that an “aggressive promotional drive” by the group would grant the city a competitive edge amid an “increasingly fierce” competition to host the 2030 Expo, per Yonhap News Agency.

BTS are currently on a break from group activities. In July, member J-hope released his debut solo album ‘Jack in the Box’ and staged a historic headline set at Lollapalooza shortly after.