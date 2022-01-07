BTS’ ‘Butter’ was the best-selling song of 2021 in the US

BTS‘ summer single ‘Butter’ has been revealed to be the best-selling song of 2021 in the United States.

On January 7 KST, Billboard released the 2021 year-end list for their Top Digital Song Sales chart, made in accordance with data from MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music). The chart features the Top 75 best-selling singles for the year of 2021.

BTS’ English summer single ‘Butter’ easily topped the list with nearly 1.9million sales, almost trippling Number Two sng ‘Fancy Like’ by Walker Hayes. It is also the group’s second time as the best-selling digital song in the uS, following ‘Dynamite’ with 1.26million copies in 2020.

More notably, ‘Butter’ is only one of four releases from BTS in 2021 that made it to the Top 10 of the sales chart. Elsewhere on the list were the Ed Sheeran-penned ‘Permission To Dance’ (Number Three with 404,000 digital copies sold) and 2020’s ‘Dynamite’ (Number six) with 308,000 sales).

‘My Universe’, the K-pop boyband’s joint single with Coldplay, came in at Number Seven with 287,000 sales. Other entries on the list that made it to the top ten include Dua Lipa‘s ‘Levitating’ and Silk Sonic‘s ‘Leave The Door Open’, among others.

BTS have sold nearly three million physical copies of their single ‘Butter’ in 2021, becoming the top-selling record in South Korea for that year. This is according to data from the end-year Album Chart for the Gaon Music Chart, the South Korean equivalent of the Billboard charts.