BTS’ ‘Butter’ returns to Number One on Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week

BTS‘ ‘Butter’ has made its return to the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

‘Butter’ made a comeback to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, as announced by Billboard yesterday (September 7), following the release of its remix that featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. This resurgence makes this the 10th week ‘Butter’ has spent on the chart’s top spot.

However, the version of the song that is credited at Number One for the week continues to be the rendition without the American rapper. In its release, Billboard explained that the “total activity” for version of the song without Megan continue to “outpace” the remix, although the new version is credited on the Streaming Songs chart,

Despite this, the official Twitter for BTS celebrated this achievement by thanking Megan, as well as ARMYs (BTS’ official fanbase), for the accomplishment. “#BTS_Butter returns to #1 with amazing [Megan Thee Stallion]! We’re always grateful for your [love] and support #BTSARMY,” they wrote.

Alongside the Hot 100 chart announcement, Billboard also revealed that ‘Butter’ has become this year’s Song Of The Summer. Rounding out the top three on Billboard’s list are Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘good 4 u’ and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Levitating’. Other songs that made it on the list also include Silk Sonic‘s ‘Leave The Door Open’, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s ‘Save Your Tears’ and more.

The top Songs of the Summer 2021 The top 10 songs of each summer since 1958: https://t.co/v8etJWOvKV pic.twitter.com/Tghqa9g9wx — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 7, 2021

‘Butter’ also recently made it to Twitter’s list of the most tweeted about songs of the summer, where it beat out other summer hits for the number one spot, such as ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (Number 4) ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo (Number 8).

In other BTS news, the group recently spoke about their desire to keep pushing the limits with their English releases, saying that “language doesn’t matter to us that much like [it did in] the past”.

“You know, we want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. I guess that’s the power of music”, added BTS leader RM. He then went on to assure fans that there are no “borders, boundaries or limits” when it comes to their releases.