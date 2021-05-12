BTS to perform ‘Butter’ for the first time at Billboard Music Awards 2021

BTS are set to perform their upcoming single ‘Butter’ first the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 (BBMAs) later this month.

The group announced the forthcoming performance of the as-yet-unreleased English-language single on Twitter. The first-ever performance of ‘Butter’ will come only two days after its scheduled release on May 21.

Advertisement

Besides the performance of ‘Butter’, BTS have also been nominated for four awards at this year’s BBMAs, breaking a personal record for the group for the most nominations received in a single year for at the annual awards show. The seven-member act is up for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist and Top Song Sales Artist, as well as Top Selling Song for their 2020 track ‘Dynamite’.

BTS’ upcoming appearance at Billboard Music Awards 2021 will mark the fourth consecutive year the boyband have attended the show. The group first graced the stage of the awards show in 2018 with a performance of ‘Fake Love’. They later performed ‘Boy With Luv’ with Halsey in 2019.

BTS also appeared at the BBMA 2020 virtually to perform ‘Dynamite’ from the Incheon International Airport. The group were unable to attend in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Described as a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS” per a statement by HYBE, ‘Butter’ will be the boyband’s first English single of 2021. It follows 2020’s ‘Dynamite’, which recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100, outperforming a 31-week record previously set by Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2013.