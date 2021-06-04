BTS drop “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes of chart-topping single ‘Butter’

K-pop sensations BTS have returned with two brand-new remixes of their chart-topping English single, ‘Butter’.

The first is the guitar-driven “Cooler” remix, which incorporates a more rock-inspired sound. This rendition dropped alongside a music video that features the boyband singing and dancing along to the song in a gymnasium.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the “Sweeter” remix is a groovier take on the hit song that leans into R&B. The two new renditions are the latest remixes of the song, following the house-flavoured “Hotter” remix, which was released last week.

BTS released ‘Butter’, their second-ever English single following the smash hit ‘Dynamite’, on May 21. Their new song soon became the boyband’s fourth number one on the Billboard Hot 100. They had previously landed the number one spot with ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, as well as their remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’.

The boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.

Aside from music charts, ‘Butter’ has also continued to set new Guinness World Records, breaking a total of five new records that were mostly set on YouTube and Spotify. The group had also managed to sweep awards in all four categories they were nominated for at the recent 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they also performed the single live for the first time.