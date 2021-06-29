BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Top 100 for fifth week in a row

BTS have topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week with their latest single ‘Butter’.

On June 28, Billboard announced that BTS’ ‘Butter’ had topped their Top 100 chart for the fifth week in a row. The English-language track has spent its entire run so far in the top spot, since its debut on May 21. This also makes it the longest-running song that has debuted at number one by a group, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for ‘I Dont Want To Miss A Thing’.

According to Billboard, ‘Butter’ drew 12.4million streams and sold 128,400 downloads in the week ending June 24, down one per cent and up 15 per cent respectively. The song also received 27.6million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending June 27.

Advertisement

Billboard also shared that the song sold at least 100,000 in all five weeks of its reign on the chart. This makes ‘Butter’ the first to achieve this after Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ in 2017.

BTS previously announced that they will be releasing a new song next month, alongside the physical CD for ‘Butter’. According to teaser images, the disc will be available in two versions: an orange “peaches” version, and yellow “cream” version. Big Hit Music stated that the new track “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy”.

Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran revealed he has written a song for the new BTS record. While speaking to Most Requested Live, Sheeran confirmed the new track after briefly discussing his previous collaboration with the record-smashing Korean group, ‘Make It Right’.