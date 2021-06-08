BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for second consecutive week

BTS latest English-language single ‘Butter’ has taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row.

According to Billboard, the track garnered 19.1 million US streams and 140,000 downloads between May 28 and June 3. ‘Butter’ also earned 22.4 million radio airplay audience impressions for the week of June 6.

Billboard also notes that the “Hotter” and “Cooler” remixes of ‘Butter’ may have an impact on the figures in next week’s Hot 100 chart. In addition, “Butter” has also retained the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

Of the septet’s own releases, “Butter” is the third to top the Billboard chart, following their first English-language single “Dynamite” and the Korean-language song “Life Goes On”. The former topped the Hot 100 for three non-consecutive weeks, while the latter only for a single week.

The boyband also have a fourth Hot 100 single under their belt: the remix of “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

The boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.

Aside from music charts, ‘Butter’ has also continued to set new Guinness World Records, breaking a total of five new records that were mostly set on YouTube and Spotify. The group had also managed to sweep awards in all four categories they were nominated for at the recent 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they also performed the single live for the first time.