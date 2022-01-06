BTS cancel plans to return to US after Grammys Awards 2022 postponed

BTS have cancelled their plans to return to the United States, following the indefinite postponement of the Grammys Awards 2022.

READ MORE: 20 albums to get excited about in 2022

Today (January 6), BTS’ agency Big Hit Music said in a statement to South Korean media outlet Newsen that the K-pop boyband have cancelled plans to return to the US to attend the Grammys. This comes shortly after the Recording Academy confirmed that this year’s ceremony would be delayed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“We were preparing to attend the Grammys, but stopped discussing plans after hearing about the postponement of the ceremony,” said a spokesperson for Big Hit Music, as translated by Koreaboo. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

BTS are up for the Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance for their summer single ‘Butter’ at the upcoming Grammys Awards 2022. This is the boyband’s second Grammy nomination, following their 2020 smash hit ‘Dynamite’ at the Grammys Awards 2021.

BTS’ next official confirmed activity as a group is currently their upcoming in-person concert in Seoul this March. Big Hit Music also clarified in the same statement that there are “currently no changes” to the gig.

BTS are currently in the midst of an “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019, which was first announced early last month. Their attendance at the Grammys would have been their first official activity following the announcement.

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said in its statement. The company also noted that the boyband will also be preparing for a brand-new album that will be the start of a “new chapter” for the K-pop act.