Watch BTS cover Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ for ‘MTV Unplugged’

BTS have performed a slew of songs for their highly anticipated MTV Unplugged appearance.

The special performance premiered on MTV earlier today (February 24) and was filmed in South Korea. The performance included several songs from their November 2020 album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, as well as a soaring rendition of the ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay.

Before they dived into the cover, Jimin shared that the Coldplay classic gave them “comfort” during challenging times and that they “wanted to prepare this cover to comfort [their fans] as well”, per Billboard. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Other songs BTS performed during the MTV special included their chart-smashing hit ‘Dynamite’, plus fan favourites ‘Blue & Grey’ and ‘Telepathy’. They ended the five-song performance with a heartfelt version of ‘Life Goes On’. Check it out here:

In their closing speech, BTS thanked their fans for tuning in to their performance, noting that they hope to perform on stage again soon. “We look forward to seeing you again,” Jungkook said, “and until then, we will continue to stay by your side with good music.”

RM added, “We hope many of you are comforted while watching from your rooms and houses.” See the clip below:

All good things must come to an end, and so does @BTS_twt's #MTVUnplugged performance… BUT not without a few parting words from our boys first! 💜 #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/6IePpkcS3q — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

And watch the clips from the special performance here:

Advertisement

Earlier this month, BTS topped Twitter’s list of most popular artists for the fourth year in a row. The social media platform said that the group were the number one most tweeted-about musicians in the US, beating out the likes of Kanye West, Beyoncé and Drake for the most mentions on its platform in 2020.

In other recent BTS news, member J-hope marked his 27th birthday with a donation of ₩150million (roughly £96,500) to Korean charity, ChildFund.

“I heard that the number of families in vulnerable situations is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, and support for disabled children is urgently needed,” he had said in a statement.

Other celebrities who have recently graced MTV’s Unplugged series include Miley Cyrus, who shared her take on Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’.