BTS docu-series ‘Monuments: Beyond The Star’ to premiere on Disney+ in December

BTS and Disney+ have announced BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a brand-new docu-series featuring the K-pop boyband.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will “take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows” over eight episodes through the docu-series format, according to a Disney+ press release.

The series is said to feature “never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments” with the K-pop boyband, as well as appearances from HYBE founder Bang Si-Hyuk and Myeongseok Kang, the co-author of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

“The upcoming docuseries also shines a spotlight on highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID,” reads the press release.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will premiere December 20 on Disney+ with its first two episodes, with two new episodes released every Wednesday thereafter.

The upcoming docu-series will also be the latest collaboration between Disney+ and BTS. The streaming service previously premiered J-hope in the Box, SUGA: Road to D-Day, the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA and more.

In other BTS news, Jungkook has opened up about the boyband’s early days and why he still “can’t watch the footage” from their debut, saying they were “not that cool”. The singer also recently held a surprise concert in the heart of Times Square in New York City.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI has opened up about his love for BTS and their music in a new interview, saying he “[wished he] had gotten into them a little sooner”. The Australian singer recently teamed up with Jungkook and Central Cee on the single ‘Too Much’.