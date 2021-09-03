BTS enter Guinness World Records 2022 Hall Of Fame with 23 records

BTS have officially made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall Of Fame with a grand total of 23 records.

On September 2, the Guinness World Records announced that the South Korean septet have collected 23 world records across music and social media, earning themselves a place the pubkication”s annual Hall Of Game. The boyband will also have a two-page spread in the upcoming print edition of the Guinness World Records 2022, alongside the online version.

Among the records held by the band, 11 were set in 2021 alone. They include becoming the most streamed act on Spotify, beating out British rock band Coldplay, being the most followed music group on Instagram and for having the best-selling album in South Korea, among others.

In addition, five of those 11 record were thanks to their chart-topping hit single ‘Butter’. BTS broke five world records over YouTube and Spotify when the song was released back in May. These include most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours and more

Notably, many of the records broken with ‘Butter’ were previously held by BTS’ Grammy-nominated single ‘Dynamite’. The boyband’s 2020 single also continues to hold the record for most weeks at Number One on Billboard’s Digital Songs sales chart with 18 weeks.

Meanwhile, BTS’ ‘Butter’ was also recently named the most tweeted about song in the US this summer by Twitter. The boyband’s chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 song beat out several other summer hits for the number one spot, including ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (Number 4) ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo (Number 8).

Late last month, BTS unveiled a brand-new remix of ‘Butter’, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The collaboration was released shortly after a judge cleared the song and granted Megan permission to release the remix, following Megan’s claims from earlier last week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.