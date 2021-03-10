BTS on Grammy nod: “Frankly, we’re not expecting so much”

K-pop juggernauts BTS say that they don’t expect themselves to win at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The boyband are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Billboard number one hit ‘Dynamite’ at 54th Grammy Awards. It’s also the first-ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop act. However, the group say they are not expecting “much” due to the intense competition in the category.

‘Dynamite’ is up against fellow Hot 100 chart-topper ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, as well as Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s critically acclaimed collaboration ‘Exile’. Justin Bieber and Quavo’s ‘Intentions’ and J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa’s ‘Un Dia (One Day)’ round out the nominees.

“We’re nervous and actually, frankly, we’re not expecting so much because we don’t want to get disappointed because Lady Gaga, Taylor, Bieber – all the big names [are nominated],” BTS leader RM told the Associated Press. “So, we’re kind of confused. It’s like [a] rollercoaster – back and forth, back and forth, up and down.”

Despite this, the group say they are still “thankful” and “honoured” to be nominated and have the opportunity to perform at the upcoming ceremony. “It’s really hard to express in words,” said Jimin. “Even now we can’t still believe that we were nominated, and we’ll be able to perform at the Grammys.”

During the interview, BTS also revealed that they are working on new music – both as a group and soloists – but have not let their critical success affect who they are as musicians. “We try to stay down to earth and put our feet to the ground and do what we do,” RM noted.

Earlier this week, the boyband donated seven outfits from their ‘Life Goes On’ music video to the Grammy Week Auction. The items are currently estimated to be worth around US$30,000 (~£21,600) with proceeds from successful bids going towards the non-profit Grammy Museum Foundation, which supports music education initiatives.