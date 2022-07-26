Countryside estate featured in BTS reality series ‘In The Soop’ to become an Airbnb

The property featured in BTS reality series In The Soop will soon be hosting two lucky fans for an overnight stay through Airbnb.

On July 26, Airbnb and In The Soop announced that the estate BTS stayed in during the reality show’s second season will soon be available for booking. Located in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the expansive countryside home will be hosting one lucky applicant and a guest for just US$7 on August 29.

relax, unwind and live like BTS at the @INTHESOOP_TV countryside estate in pyeongchang, south korea 💜 booking opens on aug 2nd at 11am KST: https://t.co/uXoWJf8cOw pic.twitter.com/jw15GfQaCY — Airbnb (@Airbnb) July 25, 2022

According to the listing on Airbnb, the property will be partially furnished with the furniture and amenities enjoyed by the boyband during their stay. These include a karaoke machine system with all of BTS’ hits, as well as access to its pool and basketball court. The stay will also include specially catered meals like charcoal grilled Korean beef, tteokbokki and egg tarts produced by Bang & Bakers, served at HYBE’s music museum, HYBE Insight.

Applications to book the stay open on August 2 at 11am KST via the property’s listing on Airbnb. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Pyeongchang County, though round-trip car transportation will be provided between Pyeongchang’s KTX station and the property.

While only one overnight stay at the In The Soop estate has been offered so far, Billboard has reported that there will “soon” be opportunities to visit the property while staying at other listings.

In The Soop first launched in 2020 with its first season, BTS In The Soop, which starred BTS. A second season of the series was later produced and aired in 2021. Last year also saw an edition of the show starring boyband SEVENTEEN, titled In The Soop SEVENTEEN Ver.

A spin-off of the series titled In The Soop: Friendcation premiered earlier this month via JTBC and Disney+. The four-episode special follows BTS member V and his celebrity friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy – affectionally known to fans as the “Wooga Fam” – as they head on vacation together.