The second season of BTS’ ‘In The Soop’ reality show to premiere in October

Following the success of the show’s first season last year, the K-pop powerhouses have announced that a second season of the group’s version of ‘In The Soop’ is set to premiere in October this year.

While a definitive release date and other details have yet to be unveiled, they are expected in the coming weeks leading up to the season premiere. The upcoming season of the show is expected to be available on South Korean network JTBC, as well as global fan community platform Weverse.

In The Soop is reality series produced by BTS’ agency HYBE Labels. the first season of BTS’ version of In The Soop saw the seven members of the group go on a break from their regular work schedules to spend some time together at a lakeside cabin.

Fellow HYBE labelmates SEVENTEEN are also currently starring in their own edition of the reality TV programme. Their version of the show show first premiered in late August and is set to air until October 12.

In other BTS news, the group recently dropped a brand new remix of ‘Butter’, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The collaboration was released shortly after a judge cleared the song and granted Megan permission to release the remix, following Megan’s claims from earlier last week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.