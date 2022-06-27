BTS’ J-Hope announces debut solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS member J-Hope has announced his debut solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’.

Announced on Saturday (June 25) via Big Hit Music and HYBE, the album has been confirmed for a July 15 release. The first preview of ‘Jack In The Box’ is due to arrive this Friday (July 1).

Per Big Hit’s release via the Weverse, ‘Jack In The Box’ will serve as a way for the BTS member to “break the mould and grow further”.

The news came after BTS announced a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on solo endeavours.

However, Big Hit Music has since walked back the group’s statements, instead saying that the septet will “harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities”.

With the upcoming single and album, J-Hope will be the first member from the record-breaking K-pop group to release solo material following the start of BTS’ break.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, J-Hope opened up about the group’s state of mind while preparing for their Grammys 2022 performance in April. “The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest,” he revealed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that J-Hope will headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in July alongside Green Day, Metallica and more. The BTS member’s performance will mark the first time that a South Korean artist has headlined a major music festival in the United States.