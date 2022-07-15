J-Hope shares what BTS bandmates RM and Jungkook think of his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS‘ J-Hope has revealed the reactions of his bandmates RM and Jungkook to his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’.

The South Korean singer-rapper spoke to Rolling Stone upon the release of his debut solo record ‘Jack In The Box’, where he recalled the reactions he got from RM and Jungkook when they first listened to the record.

“The first person I shared the album with … it’s always the same for me. I always share with RM first,” J-Hope said. “When RM heard the album, he said, ‘Wow, I didn’t think you’d do music like this. I have a bit of a brain freeze. And it’s so you. The fact that you brought this music at this time… I really respect it, and I love that it’s so you.’ He gave me that feedback.”

Advertisement

As for Jungkook, J-Hope described his reaction as “really funny”, recalling how he “suddenly went to the studio” – presumably to start making his own solo material. “I think he felt the motivation to start. I love that one of our greatest motivators is one another. I’m like that myself,” J-Hope told the outlet.

In the interview, the BTS rapper also recalled his bandmates’ reaction to ‘Jack In The Box’ title track ‘More’ when it was released earlier this month. “When ‘More’ came out, [BTS] were all together for work,” J-Hope said. “They were very surprised by the strong visual direction, that J-Hope did this type of music.… They were surprised.”

The 10-track ‘Jack In The Box’ album was released in its entirety earlier today (July 15), dropped alongside a music video for its lead single ‘Arson’. It marks J-Hope’s debut solo album and the follow-up to his 2018 mixtape ‘Hope World’.

With the release of ‘Jack In The Box’, J-Hope became the first member of BTS to release new solo music while the septet take a break from group activities.