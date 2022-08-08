BTS’ J-Hope to release limited edition vinyl of solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ later this year.

Earlier today (August 8), Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s July solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

While the vinyl is scheduled for release on December 12 for now, Big Hit noted that final release dates, which will be announced in late November, may vary by country. The agency added that this is because the albums will only be manufactured after preorders have been collated.

Last month, just weeks after the digital release of ‘Jack In The Box’, J-Hope made history by becoming the first-ever Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza when he closed out the final night of this year’s festival on July 31.

The BTS rapper had performed several tracks from his new solo record along with cuts from his 2018 mixtape ‘Hope World’. In a five-star review of the performance, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that “J-hope’s monumental set feels like both a triumphant return and an introduction.”

Big Hit Music has since uploaded J-Hope’s full Lollapalooza set on BTS’ BANGTANTV Youtube Channel. Watch the historic 70-minute performance in its entirety here.

In other BTS news, Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis took to Twitter over the weekend (August 6) to hint at an upcoming collaboration with the boyband. “There’s something in your DNA moves,” they wrote, posting a snippet of their new track ‘DNA’ over a clip of BTS dancing to their own 2017 single of the same name.