BTS’ J-hope teases new music to come in 2024

South Korean musician J-hope, a member of boyband BTS, has opened up about his plans for 2024.

J-hope recently appeared on an episode of the online talk show Suchwita, hosted by his BTS bandmate Suga. The episode was filmed prior to J-hope’s enlistment into the South Korean military in April this year. He’s expected to be discharged from military service in October 2024.

During his appearance on the show, J-hope opened up about his plans for the future of his career, revealing that he has a documentary and an accompanying soundtrack in the works.

“There’ll be new content about my life called Hope on the Street. It’ll be about my dancing and my story,” he explained in between bites of food and drink. “That documentary will be out in 2024. It’s literally like it’s name, Hope on the Street. It’s just J-Hope dancing on the street.”

The BTS member then added that there will also be “an OST album” to accompany Hope on the Street. “It’s just a special album consisting of six songs,” he teased. The upcoming record will follow his March 2023 single ‘On the Street’ with J. Cole, and his debut 2022 album ‘Jack in the Box’.

In other BTS news, member V has been named Cartier’s newest brand ambassador and will be the face of the brand’s latest Panthère de Cartier campaign, as part of this new partnership. It’s the South Korean singer’s second such brand ambassadorship of 2023, following his partnership with Celine in March.