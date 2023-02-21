BTS’ Jimin announces solo album ‘FACE’

Jimin of BTS has shared details of his debut solo album ‘FACE’.

The K-pop singer will release his first album on March 24. It’s described in press material as being the “story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist”.

It continued: “Through ‘FACE’, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”

The announcement was made today (February 21) via global fandom life platform Weverse, with a logo motion revealed on the official Twitter account of Big Hit Music, the South Korean label behind BTS and other names in the industry.

Rumours that his album would be dropping soon grew after Jimin appeared on ‘Vibe’, his latest collaboration with Taeyang of Big Bang.

It adds to a growing catalogue of the singer’s collaborations, which also includes the Our Blues OST track ‘With You’ with soloist Ha Sung-woon as well as the Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg team up ‘Bad Decisions’, which also features fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook.

On February 10, Jimin hosted on Weverse where he not only confirmed that the long-rumoured album is indeed real, but “is going to drop in around March”.

He explained via Soompi: “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.

“You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”

Jimin will be the fourth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist, after J-hope, Jin and RM all released their own records in 2022.

Suga, V and Jungkook have also gone on record to declare they’re working on solo material, but at the time of writing, they’re all yet to announce their respective projects.